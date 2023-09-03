A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well
by Matthew Gilligan
You might never look at a burrito the same way ever again…
Because a former server shared a video on TikTok where she talked about a wedding proposal gone wrong that involved, you guessed it, a burrito.
And this particular burrito had an engagement ring hidden inside of it! Classy!
The woman in the video said that she used to work in a Mexican restaurant and that Cinco de Mayo shifts “were always fun because you could almost guarantee you were gonna see some pretty questionable decisions get made.”
She recalled when a customer asked about putting an engagement ring in his girlfriend’s burrito so he could propose to her at the restaurant.
He was told that it would be busy because it was Cinco de Mayo (May 5th), but the man insisted.
The woman said that the plan was messed up, the ring was put in the wrong dish, and the man who wanted to propose ended up choking on the ring.
His friends had to slap him on the back a few times to get the ring to come back up and, unfortunately, she can’t seem to remember if the woman said yes or no to the indecent (and disgusting) proposal.
Take a look at the video.
@flaneurflaneuring What kind of food would you put the ring in to propose? 🌯💍🍋 #storytime #restaurant #proposal #engagement #burrito ♬ original sound – Marissa
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
This person can’t imagine doing this.
Another individual said that they can’t imagine why he would have done this.
And this TikTokker said restaurant workers should refuse to do this.
Yeah, don’t do this.
