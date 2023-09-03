September 3, 2023 at 11:20 am

A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokBurritoRing A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

You might never look at a burrito the same way ever again…

Because a former server shared a video on TikTok where she talked about a wedding proposal gone wrong that involved, you guessed it, a burrito.

And this particular burrito had an engagement ring hidden inside of it! Classy!

The woman in the video said that she used to work in a Mexican restaurant and that Cinco de Mayo shifts “were always fun because you could almost guarantee you were gonna see some pretty questionable decisions get made.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.51.40 AM A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

Photo Credit: TikTok

She recalled when a customer asked about putting an engagement ring in his girlfriend’s burrito so he could propose to her at the restaurant.

He was told that it would be busy because it was Cinco de Mayo (May 5th), but the man insisted.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.51.55 AM A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman said that the plan was messed up, the ring was put in the wrong dish, and the man who wanted to propose ended up choking on the ring.

His friends had to slap him on the back a few times to get the ring to come back up and, unfortunately, she can’t seem to remember if the woman said yes or no to the indecent (and disgusting) proposal.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.52.05 AM A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@flaneurflaneuring What kind of food would you put the ring in to propose? 🌯💍🍋 #storytime #restaurant #proposal #engagement #burrito ♬ original sound – Marissa

And here’s what folks had to say about it.

This person can’t imagine doing this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 7.46.16 PM A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said that they can’t imagine why he would have done this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 7.46.33 PM A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said restaurant workers should refuse to do this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 7.46.45 PM A Customer Proposed With An Engagement Ring In A Burrito And This Server Said It Did Not Go Well

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, don’t do this.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter