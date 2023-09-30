A Family Is Suing Google Because Their Maps App Told Their Father To Drive Off A Bridge That Had Collapsed
This is such a tragic story and you really have to sympathize with the family involved who suffered such a terrible loss.
In September 2022, a man named Phillip Paxson passed away after he drove his Jeep Gladiator off of a bridge in North Carolina.
Paxson’s vehicle plunged 20 feet into the creek below the collapsed bridge.
And now his family is suing Google because of the accident.
But this was no ordinary traffic accident.
Paxson drove off the road because he was following his Google Maps app which apparently hadn’t been updated to include the collapsed bridge.
The bridge had actually collapsed nine years before Paxson’s accident and was never repaired, but his Google Maps app still sadly directed him toward his fate.
There were also no signs or barriers warning drivers of the dangers of the bridge.
The court battle promises to be an interesting one.
Google spokesperson José Castañeda said, “We have the deepest sympathies for the Paxson family. Our goal is to provide accurate routing information in Maps and we are reviewing this lawsuit.”
Here’s a recent news story about the incident.
What a truly heartbreaking story. You really feel for this family.
RIP Phillip.
