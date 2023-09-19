‘Yes, this is a great strategy.’ A Former McDonald’s Corporate Chef Told People How to Get Really Fresh Fries
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re going to get advice about a particular restaurant, it’s best to go to the source, right?
That’s why when former McDonald’s corporate chef Mike Haracz talks, you should listen.
Haracz was nice enough to share a video on TikTok where he told viewers about how they can get fresh fries when they go to Mickey D’s, and he said this hack can be used to get fresh burgers as well.
He posted the video to answer a question from a viewer who asked if it’s true that people can order unsalted fries from McDonald’s.
Haracz said, “Yes, this is a great strategy if you want fresh fries. However, the fries are usually regularly cooked, so they’re supposed to not be too old, but you could go in and ask for unseasoned fries. Or you can just ask, ‘Hey, I’m willing to wait; can I have some fresh fries?’”
He then added, “A couple other items you can kind of sneakily do this on if you want it fresh, and you don’t want to ask for them to cook it fresh and wait, is unseasoned burger patties, because then they will have to make it fresh, because all of the burger patties are seasoned after they’re cooked.”
I had no idea!
Take a look at what he had to say.
