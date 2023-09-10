September 10, 2023 at 4:45 pm

A Former Olive Garden Employee Shared A “Refill Trick” To Try 4 Different Pasta Dishes

by Matthew Gilligan

Are you ready for pasta overload?

If so, you’re in the right place!

A former Olive Garden worker posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how to get the most out of the restaurant chain’s “Never Ending Pasta Bowl.”

She said that the first portion of pasta and sauce in the bowl is full-sized and after that, every serving comes in a smaller bowl with a “refill” sized portion.

She said the trick is to order a refill size for your first portion as opposed to the regular size and that way you won’t fill up as fast.

She said, “You can maybe even get a chance to try the two or three or four different varieties before you fill up.”

The woman also said that you should start off with a red sauce instead of the creamy Alfredo sauce on your pasta and that will also help you not fill up as fast.

Is this good stuff, or what?!?!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This person said this doesn’t work for them.

Another individual is upset about the stuffed mushroom situation.

And this TikTokker offered another pro tip.

Gotta try this soon!

