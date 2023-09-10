A Former Olive Garden Employee Shared A “Refill Trick” To Try 4 Different Pasta Dishes
by Matthew Gilligan
A former Olive Garden worker posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how to get the most out of the restaurant chain’s “Never Ending Pasta Bowl.”
She said that the first portion of pasta and sauce in the bowl is full-sized and after that, every serving comes in a smaller bowl with a “refill” sized portion.
She said the trick is to order a refill size for your first portion as opposed to the regular size and that way you won’t fill up as fast.
She said, “You can maybe even get a chance to try the two or three or four different varieties before you fill up.”
The woman also said that you should start off with a red sauce instead of the creamy Alfredo sauce on your pasta and that will also help you not fill up as fast.
