A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before
by Matthew Gilligan
The show must go on!
And that includes when there are little snafus that pop up out of nowhere for superstars…even ones as big as Beyoncé.
And folks might be surprised that the pop singer’s prop tank that sits on stage during her Renaissance World Tour has broken down more than once this summer.
On July 7, there was a problem with the tank at a concert in Toronto.
the tank broke down halfway and Beyoncé had to go down and run to change clothes 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jLoyZdDxqV
— ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) August 2, 2023
And then it was on to Boston, where the tank malfunctioned again and Beyoncé had to be helped down.
A TikTokker captured the moment and the text overlay in the video reads, “Someone’s getting fired in Boston.”
And then she was whisked from the stage.
Take a look at the video.
@djaney22 #beyonce #beyhive #renaissanceworldtour #julius #boston #gillettestadium ♬ original sound – Daniel Janey
And here’s yet another tank issue that happened in London back in June.
@joss_crooks She’s really just there like “hello?” #beyonce #renaissance #rwt #renaissanceworldtour #americahasaproblem ♬ original sound – Joss Jakeway-Crooks
And here’s how people reacted.
This person thinks she needs to be protected…at all costs!
One TikTokker said that the show must go on.
And this person said this job wasn’t offered on their career day…I don’t remember this one, either…