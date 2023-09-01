September 1, 2023 at 8:23 am

A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

by Matthew Gilligan

The show must go on!

And that includes when there are little snafus that pop up out of nowhere for superstars…even ones as big as Beyoncé.

And folks might be surprised that the pop singer’s prop tank that sits on stage during her Renaissance World Tour has broken down more than once this summer.

On July 7, there was a problem with the tank at a concert in Toronto.

And then it was on to Boston, where the tank malfunctioned again and Beyoncé had to be helped down.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.01.52 AM A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

A TikTokker captured the moment and the text overlay in the video reads, “Someone’s getting fired in Boston.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.02.04 AM A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

And then she was whisked from the stage.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.02.18 AM A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

Take a look at the video.

@djaney22 #beyonce #beyhive #renaissanceworldtour #julius #boston #gillettestadium ♬ original sound – Daniel Janey

And here’s yet another tank issue that happened in London back in June.

@joss_crooks She’s really just there like “hello?” #beyonce #renaissance #rwt #renaissanceworldtour #americahasaproblem ♬ original sound – Joss Jakeway-Crooks

And here’s how people reacted.

This person thinks she needs to be protected…at all costs!

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.02.49 AM A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

One TikTokker said that the show must go on.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.02.58 AM A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

And this person said this job wasn’t offered on their career day…I don’t remember this one, either…

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.03.21 AM A Prop Tank On Beyoncé’s Tour Broke Down on Stage And It’s Happened Before

