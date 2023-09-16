A Woman In New York City Said She Was Asked To Pay $10,000 In Fees To Sign A Lease For A Condo
The housing prices where I live in Charlotte, North Carolina are WAY out of control these days, so I can only imagine what it’s like to try to find a place to live in New York City.
A woman named Piper’s viral TikTok video gave viewers a glimpse into what’s going on in the Big Apple as far as housing goes and she called a real estate broker’s request, “the most insane ‘fees’ on a New York City apartment I’ve ever seen” in the text overlay on her video.
Piper said the fees totaled about $10,000…and that doesn’t even include rent.
The caption to her video reads, “Do u want my first born child at this point.”
She said that she’s been looking for a place to rent with her partner in NYC and that they’ve had some pretty ridiculous requests from real estate brokers during the process.
Piper broke down the fees that the broker asked for and they are beyond ridiculous.
She said, “Are you freaking kidding me? How is that legal?… If you are looking for an apartment out there, good luck.”
Good luck, indeed…
Take a look at the video.
Now check out what people had to say about it.
Hopefully the laws will change soon.