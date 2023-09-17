‘Best new product.’ Shopper Raves About How Much He Likes Dixie Ultra Disposable Cutting Boards
by Matthew Gilligan
Move over, regular old cutting boards…
There’s a new kind of board in town!
A man named Dan posted a video on TikTok and talked about how much he likes Dixie’s Ultra Cutting boards.
And they’re disposable!
In the video, Dan said, “Best new product. Disposable cutting boards? Yeah, I’m getting those.”
The folks at Dixie say that their Ultra Cutting Boards were designed “to be safe when using with all types of food. With safety in mind, we use a thick food-grade paperboard to manufacture the cutting boards that we then coat with both a cut-resistant and liquid-resistant barrier.”
Sounds pretty good to me!
Let’s take a look at his video.
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer uses these for raw chicken.
Another TikTok user said these would be good for camping.
And this woman said her husband uses these on the road.
For the germaphobes out there… this has got to be a god send.