Burger King Gave Employee Who Never Missed A Day in 27 Years Some Candy So People Started A GoFundMe And Raised Over $430,000 For Him
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the kind of story that will warm your heart and restore your faith in humanity.
A man named Kevin Ford shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers the bag of goodies he received from his employers in recognition of his 27 years working at a Burger King at the Las Vegas Airport without missing a day of work.
27 years without missing one day! That’s incredible!
The bag contained a movie ticket, a coffee cup, candy, and some other small items.
Yes, that’s a nice gesture from BK, but you’d think that maybe a guy who worked that hard for that long deserves a little bit extra, right?
But, after the video went viral, some people thought he deserved more for being such a great employee.
That’s when Ford’s daughter Seryna stepped in. She decided to start a GoFundMe page to raise $200 so Ford could take a trip and visit his grandkids in Texas.
The page was bombarded with donations and Seryna kept increasing the goal of the funding.
As of this writing, the page has raised over $437,000.
Kevin said, “I think they just wanted to show my employer and other CEOs that people deserve to be congratulated, rewarded, even just acknowledged for their hard work and dedication.”
You can contribute to Kevin’s GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.
Great work!
Take a look his TikTok video.
@thekeep777
And here’s what people had to say.
One person said he’ll be blessed with more in life because of his positive attitude.
Another individual said this guy needs his own BK store.
And one TikTokker said they wish they had this guy’s work ethic.
At the end of the day, sounds like this guy got a really happy ending.
Thank you internet!