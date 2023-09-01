‘Calm down McDonald’s, nobody’s gonna steal your cups.’ McDonald’s Customers Find Trackers On Containers, So What Do They Do?

Some McDonald’s customers seem to really believe they might be being tracked by their cups…

A video posted on TikTok shows strange gadgets attached to cups in a McDonald’s outlet, thought to be in Paris.

I know, who knew McDonalds had cups? Apart from those paper ones, that is!

The poster wrote: “Bro, calm down McDonald’s, nobody’s gonna steal your cups,” as they showed a couple of plastic cups with weird devices fitted to the bottom.

Well, of course this set the internet into a frenzy! Could the golden arches really be tracking its customers to see if they’re fleeing with cups?

Well, it really wouldn’t make sense, would it… I mean unless the bosses are after the hamburgler?

In any case, some of the posters figured the mystery out. Of course, the device measures how many refills you can have! Aaaaah!

Watch the full video here:

Here’s what commentators thought:

This poster doesn’t think these are for theft prevention…

And yes, we agree with this poster – who actually knew?! Also, hidden in the sub comments could reveal the answer…

And another sub comment confirms it. The trackers count how many refills you get.

Now you know!