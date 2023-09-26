September 26, 2023 at 10:47 am

‘Despite their ferocious looks they’re loving.’ A Man Talked About The Top Three Reasons To Get An American Bully XL Dog

by Matthew Gilligan

Some dog breeds get stereotyped as aggressive and, while there is probably some truth to it, it seems to be pretty overblown in a lot of cases and people make a lot of generalizations.

Nevertheless, the American Bully XL breed has come under a lot of scrutiny and the dogs have actually been banned in the U.K. under the Dangerous Dogs Act after some high-profile attacks.

But the man behind the popular American Standard Dog Training TikTok page thinks American Bully XLs are great dogs and he shared a video where he laid out his top three reasons he thinks you should get one of these dogs.

The man said that the first reason is that if you’re already a fan of pit bulls, this breed can grow to be two or three times the size or pitties and they can weigh up to 150 pounds.

He also pointed out that they are great family members and are great with kids, “despite their ferocious looks.”

And the third reason he recommends the American Bully XL breed is if you want to have the “biggest, baddest look dog in your neighborhood.”

You know that’s going to appeal to some folks out there!

Check out what he had to say.

@americanstandardk9

3 Reasons Why You SHOULD Get an XL Bully #dog #dogs #puppy #xlbully #pitbull #americanbully #fyp #doglover

♬ original sound – AmericanStandardK9

And in case you need any more persuasion, here’s a video someone posted booping their American Bully XL and the pooch seems to be loving it.

What a sweetie!

@underworldxlbullies

The OGs remember🐾 #blooping #bloop #xlamericanbully #xxlamericanbullies #xlbully #repost #bigdogs #predator

♬ original sound – Sam and Rachel

Here’s how folks responded.

This person said they’re the best cuddlers.

Another viewer has this kind of dog and had a warning.

And this person is totally on board with this breed.

To me, that second comment says it all. This breed can be aggressive, so just be safe out there.

