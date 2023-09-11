‘Don’t come for me, it’s tradition.’ A Texas Roadhouse Customer Shared How They Steal Steak Knives From The Restaurant
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just have to steal everything, don’t they?
Well, it sure seems that way, and this viral video only proves that point.
The TikTok video showed a customer sharing how she gets away with stealing steak knives from Texas Roadhouse restaurants.
Shame on you!
She doesn’t actually open any of the containers in front of viewers until she get to the third. Viewers are presuming that each of these containers matches their namesake and has food “to-go,” but they’re in for a surprise when there’s no food inside the styrofoam box.
The woman opens a few styrofoam to-go containers and, surprise, one of them contains a fork and steak knife, with no food anywhere in sight.
The text overlay on the video reads, “If you don’t take silverware every time you go out to eat, wyd?”
And her caption reads, “Don’t come for me, it’s tradition. Thanks for the knife Texas Roadhouse.”
To each their own, I guess…
Check out the video.
@nivii18
Dont come for me, its tradition. Thanks for the knife Texas Roadhouse 🤠🤠 #fyp #texasroadhouse
Here’s what folks had to say.
One individual has noticed this happening where they work.
Another TikTokker said this is a family tradition for them.
And this woman said her husband takes anything that isn’t nailed down.
Yeah, don’t do this.
Still, I’m laughing that this is a “tradition” for them.
Wild.