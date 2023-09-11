September 11, 2023 at 12:31 pm

‘Don’t deny yourself the things you really enjoy to eat.’ Woman Shows How She Spends $30 A Week On Groceries At Aldi And Still Eats Healthy

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re on a budget (and who isn’t these days?), you’re going to want to listen closely to what a woman named Marlee said in a viral TikTok video about how she manages to eat on the cheap.

In her video, Marlee said that she only spends $30 a week on groceries at her local Aldi store.

She said she wanted to let college students know about her tips because they might be nervous about grocery shopping on their own for the first time.

She told viewers about some of the food she gets at Aldi, including chips and salsa, organic macaroni and cheese, and frozen veggies.

Marlee said she also buys muffins, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks latte mix when she does her shopping.

Marlee said, “Don’t deny yourself the things you really enjoy to eat. And it’s gonna help college, or if you’re living in a new city, feel like home to find comfort in the food that you’re having, but it doesn’t mean that you have to spend a ton of money at every chance you get.”

Check out what she had to say.

@marleemscott

college guide to: eating healthy but cheap at aldi (or in post-grad too if you’re like me) #collegemeals #collegehacks #cheapgroceryhaul #healthybutnottoohealthy #aldihaul

♬ original sound – Marlee | lifestyle + wellness

Here’s how folks responded.

One viewer offered a tip for a snack.

Another individual is also a big fan of Aldi.

And this person shared their own favorite snack from Aldi.

I shop at Aldi all the time, and the prices are great!

