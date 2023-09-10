September 10, 2023 at 1:39 pm

‘Half gallon beverage in a bucket?’ A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

by Matthew Gilligan

I can honestly say that I’ve never ordered a “bladder” of something before…

But I guess there’s a first time for everything!

And, judging by this viral TikTok video, I’m gonna need to scoot on over to KFC soon to get a bladder of some kind of tasty drink.

The video was posted by a guy named Matt with the caption, “@tacobell @KFC yall are crazy. For $5?? Amazing. God bless yall.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 6.52.22 PM Half gallon beverage in a bucket? A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

Photo Credit: TikTok

What a deal!

Matt asked, “This is 1/2 Taco Bell; I wonder if I can get a Baja Blast?”

Well, it turned out he was about to get some good news.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 6.52.34 PM Half gallon beverage in a bucket? A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

Photo Credit: TikTok

Matt showed viewers the bladder of Baja Blast he got from KFC.

I’d call this a major life win, wouldn’t you?

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 6.52.55 PM Half gallon beverage in a bucket? A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@prozak.papi

@tacobell @KFC yall are crazy. For $5?? Amazing. God bless yall #fyp #bajablast #kfc #halfgallon #fuckyeah

♬ original sound – Matt Carucci

Here’s how people responded.

One person said this deal is totally worth it.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 6.53.07 PM Half gallon beverage in a bucket? A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer remembers when KFC used to sell big buckets of drinks.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 6.53.17 PM Half gallon beverage in a bucket? A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual gets the big bladder of lemonade.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 6.53.54 PM Half gallon beverage in a bucket? A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal

Photo Credit: TikTok

All I’ve gotta say is this…

Too. Much. Soda.

