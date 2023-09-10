‘Half gallon beverage in a bucket?’ A KFC Customer Bought A Whole Bladder Full Of Baja Blast And People Love The Deal
by Matthew Gilligan
I can honestly say that I’ve never ordered a “bladder” of something before…
But I guess there’s a first time for everything!
And, judging by this viral TikTok video, I’m gonna need to scoot on over to KFC soon to get a bladder of some kind of tasty drink.
The video was posted by a guy named Matt with the caption, “@tacobell @KFC yall are crazy. For $5?? Amazing. God bless yall.”
What a deal!
Matt asked, “This is 1/2 Taco Bell; I wonder if I can get a Baja Blast?”
Well, it turned out he was about to get some good news.
Matt showed viewers the bladder of Baja Blast he got from KFC.
I’d call this a major life win, wouldn’t you?
Take a look at the video.
@prozak.papi
@tacobell @KFC yall are crazy. For $5?? Amazing. God bless yall #fyp #bajablast #kfc #halfgallon #fuckyeah
Here’s how people responded.
One person said this deal is totally worth it.
Another viewer remembers when KFC used to sell big buckets of drinks.
And this individual gets the big bladder of lemonade.
All I’ve gotta say is this…
Too. Much. Soda.