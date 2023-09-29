‘Hello, I have a new appointment. I’m 72 hours early.’ A Person Got Petty Revenge After Their Appointment Was Canceled When They Were Five Minutes Late
by Matthew Gilligan
This story reminds me of the Seinfeld episode where George had to pay for a canceled appointment and, George being George, he decided to get a little bit of petty revenge.
And this person did something similar that we think will make you chuckle.
Check out what they had to say in the story below.
My appointment was cancelled for being 5 minutes late? I guess I have to reschedule.
“This happened about 4 years ago, when I got a summer job at my university. The job was working for professors that I had worked with before, and they asked me last-minute to teach a summer workshop to 9th and 10th graders.
So with less than 2 weeks before the camp starts I have a bunch of paperwork to do first, including “clearances” that say I can work with kids. One of these is an official FBI check for which they need my fingerprints.
Well, I needed to do the physical fingerprinting right away in order to get the result in time – luckily I was able to book a fingerprinting appointment for that Friday (booked 24 hours in advance, as required) which would be just barely enough time to get the result.
That Friday I catch the subway to campus and it’s atrociously slow (I’ll admit I should have planned for this – the subway here is always behind).
Anyway, I end up slightly late getting to campus so I literally run to the police station, and enter the front room at EXACLTY 5 minutes after my appointment time. I know this because, as I stepped through the door, I felt my phone buzz with what turned out to be a “Your appointment has been cancelled” email.
I speak to the security/cop behind bulletproof glass inside and I learn the appt was cancelled after he checks my confirmation number. Apparently the they are automatically cancelled if you’re not checked in within 5 minutes. Obviously this is outrageous, but I’m usually a patient guy: I ask if I can book a new appointment. That’s no good since it would have to be Monday or later.
So I grab a coffee from across the street and return to sit inside the police station, to try and solve this with some Googling while I slip into a more and more frantic state of frustration. I can’t find anywhere in the city that can fingerprint me before Monday.
But here’s what really pushed me over the edge. While I’m sitting there, at this point 30 minutes past my appointment time, someone else comes in for fingerprints. She shows up 5 minutes early. They take her in immediately, and she’s out BEFORE her appointment was even scheduled to begin. The entire thing took her about 2 minutes.
I point out to the cop behind the glass (as politely as I can) that CLEARLY someone could see me RIGHT NOW because her appointment is already over. Why can’t I have the current slot? But, the cop insists that since my appointment was cancelled, my registration info was “no longer in the system” and I can’t be seen today.
That’s when the idea comes to me and I confirm with him that showing up early is not a problem, because they would have my appt and registration info in the system. You see where I’m going with this.
So I quietly sit back down and take out my phone. About 10 minutes later, I calmly approach him again and say “Hello, I have a new appointment. I’m 72 hours early.”
I have never seen such an exasperated sigh in my life. But he checked my new confirmation number and everything was in order. Within 10 minutes, I was walking back out after getting fingerprinted.”
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person said some micro-tyrants need to lose their jobs.
Another individual made a point that’s sad, but true.
And this Reddit user said it sounds like both people maliciously complied in this case.
This is so rude for so many reasons.
Bureaucracy at its absolute worst.