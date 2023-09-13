‘I chose the money over coming home.’ Should He Have Considered His Girlfriend Before Taking The Money To Skip A Flight?
by Trisha Leigh
We all like to try to consider those we love before making big decisions, but sometimes things come up and we have to make the call.
OP was headed to see his girlfriend when a flight – which looked like it might eventually get canceled anyway – when the airline offered a significant amount of cash and a free hotel, he took it.
Delta gave me $2,000 to skip my flight. This is $2,000 that can be spent ANYWHERE.
The flight looked like it was going to get canceled anyway. It did.
Now his girlfriend is mad, saying that her depression has been bad and she had really been looking forward to seeing him.
So now I have $2,000 and a hotel stay but my fiancée is mad at me because I chose the money over coming home. But it looked like the flight was going to be canceled.
Not to mention I called once and texted once to ask her opinion and she didn’t answer either so I had to make the decision by myself.
She claims because she’s been in a semi depressed state the last few days it is crazy of me to ever make that decision. She has not communicated to me well enough how “bad” she really is right now.
Last night when we spoke and she seemed better.
Should he have considered her more? Reddit is going to give it to him straight!
The top comment says that none of this makes sense from the girlfriend’s perspective.
They say there are too many unstable people out there.
This person, though, has a little more sympathy for OP’s girlfriend.
Most everybody, though, thinks the money is too good to pass up.
Not the soup!
This is a no-brainer, right?
You’ve gotta take the cash and run!