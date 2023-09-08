‘I decided to do a little deep dive.’ A Walmart Shopper Reveals The Increased Prices On All Kinds of Items
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s no doubt that inflation is a top concern for many people right now, but are we getting the straight dope about what’s really going on?
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she thinks that things are a lot worse than folks believe.
She talked about how Great Value items at Walmart have become much more expensive and that she thinks the inflation numbers put out by the Bureau of Labor are inaccurate.
She said, “So prices are skyrocketing, and I decided to do a little deep dive into my own Walmart orders to see like what the deal is here.”
The woman said that Great Value products seem to be going way up for some reason, including Goldfish, granola bars, ground beef, and Saltine crackers.
She also said that the price of cheddar cheese went up 43% and that several other items all rose between 30-40%.
She concluded by saying that she thinks the prices will continue to rise.
Take a look at her video.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
This person thinks Aldi is getting more expensive, too.
Another viewer said Domino’s is cheaper than the frozen pizzas at Walmart.
And one TikTok user talked about the things they don’t buy anymore.
I tend to agree with her. I don’t think these prices are going down anytime soon, if ever.
Once these companies charge a certain price and people still buy their products… they never go down again.