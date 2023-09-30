‘It’s very mushy.’ A Man Tried All 8 Of Gordon Ramsay’s Frozen Dinners And Shared His Thoughts
by Matthew Gilligan
Gordon Ramsay has made it clear that he’s NOT a fan of frozen, microwaveable meals in the past. So much so that he LITERALLY yells at people and calls them names when he finds out food has been frozen before being served to him.
So some people are making a big deal out of the fact that he now has his own line of…you guessed it…frozen, microwaveable meals.
And a TikTok user named Luke decided that he was going to buy and eat all 8 of Ramsay’s different frozen offerings.
He broke his reviews into four videos and the first meals he tried were Ramsay’s Shepherd’s Pie and the Fish and Chips.
Luke didn’t seem too impressed with the food.
He said the flavor and the texture of the meals was just okay, and he added that the $6 price tag will probably leave customers wanting more.
Luke said, “The texture and the consistency is kind of thick, and I don’t know, it’s very mushy. Not really a fan, I’m going to be honest. The beef is pretty bad tasting.”
Yikes!
But we should probably let Luke talk for himself.
And let me say before you watch Luke’s first review…. this guy sounds EXACTLY like Kevin from The Office.
Okay, now watch the first review.
Right?
Anyway… Luke posted a follow-up where he also reviewed the Slow Roasted Beef and Four Cheese Macaroni meals.
Take a look at what he had to say…but be prepared for him to use the word “supbar.”
And then it was on to the Mushroom Risotto and Lemon Caper Chicken.
And finally, Luke dug into the Lasagna and the Chicken Pot Pie meals.
Not gonna lie… I’m probably gonna try them.