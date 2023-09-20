‘I finally realized why.’ A Flight Attendant Talked About Why Drinks Like Ginger Ale Taste Better on Planes
You learn something new every day!
And you’re about to learn something that just might change the way you travel in the future.
A flight attendant posted a TikTok video that went viral and she talked about why ginger ale tastes so much better when you’re up in the air during a flight.
In the caption, the woman wrote, “For years I’ve gotten on planes and requested Ginger-Ale knowing that I don’t drink it anywhere else. I finally realized why.”
She explained it in the video and said, “It seems like it tastes different because it does.”
She then quoted a magazine article and said, “The dryer air and cabin pressure dulls our sense of smell making certain foods and drinks taste a bit different than they do on the ground.”
She continued, “Sweet and salty flavors are affected the most. The air inside of an aircraft cabin is about as thin and dry as it is on top of a mountain peak, and our particular beverage service starts above 10,000 feet.”
She then added, “It gives off a more refreshing and sophisticated taste. It’s one of the few things that tastes better at 10,000 feet.”
I think I know what I’ll be drinking on my next plane ride.
Check out her video and see what you think.
Now let’s see what people had to say.
Sounds like a delicious hack to me!