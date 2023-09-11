‘I got annoyed and moved the bread away from her.’ He Refused To Share Part Of His Meal With His Girlfriend And Now She’s Really Angry.
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t know about you, but the bread is what pretty much makes any meal for me.
Also, if I pay for half the takeout? I’m eating half of the food. Especially the bread.
OP and his girlfriend don’t have a lot of extra cash to spend on takeout, but when they do they order a small amount of delicious Indian food. They each get one entree and then they share an order of naan.
My GF and I got take out from an Indian restaurant we like and order from usually when our budget allows us.
This place is really the only good Indian place anywhere near us but it is very pricey, and so we try to keep our order small (1 entree for me, 1 entree for her, and a side of naan bread that we share).
The thing is, the side of bread isnt very much, and the entree just isnt the same without it.
It has long bugged OP that his girlfriend eats her naan plain instead of dipping it into her curry, but he has held his tongue.
So it seriously annoys me when she eats the bread without dipping it in her curry. Its such a waste of the little bread that we get. I told her this before but says its not my concern how she eats her food.
Except it is my concern because she is wasting a SHARED side. Whatever, I let it go each time.
Well, on this night he was thrilled when she ordered rice and meat instead of curry, figuring that meant he would get all of the naan to himself. So, when she went to grab a slice, he pulled it away.
This time she didn’t order curry like she usually does, she got biryani (rice and meat) so I was happy that I would get the bread to myself. While we were eating, she reaches over for the bread and eats a piece on its own.
I got annoyed and moved the bread away from her and told her she doesn’t need the bread since she isnt eating a curry and doesn’t need bread whereas I am eating a curry so I do need bread, also that her entree comes with rice and she can eat that.
They got into an argument about whether or not he could tell her how to eat her food, and I be you can all figure out how that ended.
She got offended and ended up threatening not to pay her share for the food next time.
She also called me a greedy a**hole and took her food and ate the rest in our bedroom.
He wants Reddit to tell him he’s right, but I’m not sure that’s what he’s going to get.
My friends are split, one of them says I’m in the right and it’s too much carbs for one meal for her to have bread and rice, but the other friend essentially also called me a greedy a**hole.
It’s been hours and she’s ignoring me. AITA?
Let’s find out!
The top comment tells OP to apologize before he’s single.
Some people who know said his nutrition assumptions were way off.
This person figures she has plenty of other reasons to be upset with him, too.
And this commenter says OP basically did nothing right.
They say since she paid for half of the food she gets to do whatever she wants with it.
This is a weird one, for sure.
If you ever meet a woman who says she dumped her boyfriend over naan, now you know why.