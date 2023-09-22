‘I know I should have helped but it was too much.’ Woman Leaves Her Husband Alone To Deal With Three Young Kids And Lice. Was She Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
Nobody enjoys dealing with a parasite in their home, but unfortunately, most people with kids have to face up to it at one time or another.
OP just had a baby and was out of town introducing them to family when her husband called, saying his brother needed a place to stay. She advised that he send him to a shelter, since previous stays have resulted in issues.
I recently went to see my parents with my newborn. It was just for the long weekend so my husband stayed home with our three older children. 7/5/3.
My husband called me when I was out of town to let me know his brother needed a place to crash. I said that he should give him a ride to a shelter or something because it was a bad idea to let his brother in our home. He has stolen from us before.
He did not, and called while she was on her way home to say everyone had lice. She turned straight around and took the baby back to her parents’ house.
When I got home there were five very itchy people in the house. I immediately got back in my car and went to my parents house. My husband was calling me the whole time because he needed help dealing with the lice.
I didn’t call him back until the baby was settled back in at my folk’s place.
OP said he needed to take care of the situation. He begged her to come and take care of it but she said no – it was his doing, first of all, and second, she had handled it without help when one of their older kids brought lice home from school.
I told him the pharmacy had the shampoo and comb for lice.
He said he needed me to come home and take care of it. I noped. I said that he let his brother in our home against my wishes. His brother gave them all lice.
I also reminded him that when our oldest got lice from kindergarten he didn’t help me at all.
I hate lice. They freak me out. I dealt with it because I had to. This time it’s on him.
He said that he would have to use up his sick days to take care of this. I said tough.
He continued to call asking for help but she did not return home until all of the kids were deloused, and so was the bedding and the rest of the house – she even confirmed it with his mother.
He did it. He took his brother to a shelter, he deloused himself and the kids, and then he spent three days cleaning all the bedding and the furniture.
He called me every day begging for help. I did not come home until his mother confirmed that everything was done.
She’s wondering if she’s really awful for staying away, but admits it was too much to handle so soon after having a baby.
He is angry that I stuck him with all that by himself. I know I should have helped but it was too much.
I’m still not 100% from the baby. It was just too much.
Is Reddit going to have her back? Let’s find out!
The top comment says the husband stuck himself with the issue, actually.
And the second person agrees, saying that she is irritated just reading his comments.
This is without even considering the fact that she had a newborn.
Not to mention someone has to consider the health of the newborn.
This woman did nothing wrong.
The fact that she had to even ask whether or not she did is the problem.