‘In case you end up in the same prison cell as we did.’ A Woman Said Her Airbnb In Bali Was Nothing Like the Photos Online
by Matthew Gilligan
It sucks to show up to an Airbnb you’ve rented to find out that it’s not anything like the photos online.
Well, how do you think you’d feel if you booked a place all the way on the other side of the world and discovered that the rental was a total hell-hole?
A woman from the U.K. posted a video on TikTok that showed the deplorable conditions of an Airbnb she rented in Bali, Indonesia.
She said the Airbnb was like a “prison cell.”
In the video, you can see a dark room and a toilet and shower with cement walls in floors.
It kind of reminds me of the movie Saw…and not in a good way.
The text overlay on the video reads, “gentle reminder: always triple check your air b&b’s when staying in bali just in case you end up in the same prison cell as we did that night.”
Ouch!
Check out the video.
@hattymorton
€50 a night too !!!!! (did come with free bed bugs tho) #traveltok #travellife #travelbali #bali #airbnb #airbnbbali #airbnbexperience #travelfail #backpacking
She later shared a follow-up video and showed photos of the original listing online…and you can see that she really got taken for a ride.
@hattymorton
Replying to @Kara HELL #airbnb #airbnbfinds #airbnbfail #bali #baliaccomodation #airbnbexperience #traveltok #indonesia
Now let’s see what people had to say.
One viewer said the same thing happened to them in Hong Kong.
Another person doesn’t stay at Airbnbs because of things like this.
And one TikTokker said Airbnb isn’t a good idea in Bali.
I couldn’t even imagine trying to stay in this place.
Scary stuff out there, fam!