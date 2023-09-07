‘It happens all the time!’ A Woman Said She Caught Her City Overcharging Her Hundreds For Her Water Bill
If you don’t pay close attention to your utility bills, this video might get you to start doing it on a regular basis.
A Texas woman named Nicole posted a video on TikTok where she said that she was overcharged $337 by the city on her water bill.
She said, “So a couple days ago I got billed $426 for our water usage for last month. This is after we paid $250 the month before and $90 a month before that.”
She said that after the $250 bill, she decided to cut back on watering the grass and was more conscious about her household’s water use.
Then came the $426 bill after she had cut back on water use.
Nicole got in touch with her city’s water department: “I said hey like my bill’s $426, like we have two people living at home like what is going on? And they said well it’s just through your rental company you need to contact them and yadda yadda yadda he didn’t really wanna help me. But towards the end of the call he said well I can put in a request for somebody to look at your account and make sure it was calculated correctly.”
Someone at the water department then emailed her and said there was an error on her bill and they gave her $337 back.
Nicole said, “My bill was $89 and they accidentally charged me $426. If you got charged an astronomical amount for water this last month and you think it’s a little fishy, go ahead and give them a call.”
How many people have been wrongly charged crazy amounts and never looked into it…?
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@tramewreck PSA: if you’re living in Texas and paying an absurd amount of money for water usage‼️ Glad I called this time and didnt just pay it like last time… #fyp #texasenergy #waterbill #cheating ♬ original sound – Nicole Thramer
