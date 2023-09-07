‘It might end up over there and not get on the plane.’ An Airport Worker Shared A Simple Tip To Prevent Lost Luggage
Folks, this is a life hack video that we think you need to really pay attention to!
A baggage handler at Ontario International Airport in California told viewers in a TikTok video about the easiest way to make sure their luggage doesn’t get lost.
And it’s a pretty easy task: he said all you have to do is remove any old stickers from your bag from your previous travels that still might be stuck to your bags.
The man said, “Let’s say you flew American and a month later you flew Southwest. Well, there’s a little sticker that goes on for American that tells the computer to go there.”
He continued, “….It scans instead of this one. There’s a chance it scans it instead of this one. It might end up over there and not get on the plane.”
It’s as easy as that, folks!
Let’s take a look at the video.
Pro Tip: If you dont want your bags to get lost when traveling… remove old stickers from past trips off your luggage. #FlyONT #SoCalSoEasy
