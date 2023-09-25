‘Lawyer up and quick!’ Woman Is Sued By Her Homeowner’s Association For $10,000 After They Raised Fees By More Than 400% And She Couldn’t Afford The Fees
by Matthew Gilligan
The more stories I hear about Homeowners Associations (HOAs), the more those organizations sound like a nightmare.
And here’s another story that just adds fuel to the fire.
A woman named Chantelle posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the nightmare she’s going through with her HOA in Atlanta.
Chantelle said, “If you plan on ever buying a home, do not, I repeat, do not ever get a home with an HOA.”
She said she bought her home five years ago and back then she was paying $200 a month to her HOA.
In the past five years, the HOA raised the monthly rate to $450 even though no additional services have been added.
Chantelle said, “Apparently they’re just allowed to do that with no rhyme or reason.”
The HOA then made a decision to waterproof the crawl spaces under homes in the neighborhood, and the monthly rate was raised to $950 per month for seven months.
That’s a lot of money…
Chantelle said she missed the first few payments and then reached out to the HOA to tell them she couldn’t afford the new rate.
The HOA hired lawyers to sue Chantelle instead of letting her go on a payment plan and they want her to pay the monthly HOA fees she missed AND for her to pay for THEIR lawyers.
She said, “Now I owe my HOA $10,000.”
Chantelle then added, “I literally don’t have it. What you want me to do?”
Here’s her video.
@chantellerose_
wish i knew this soonerrr 😭🫠
And here’s what folks had to say about it.
One person said she needs to get a lawyer…or else…
Another viewer who is a realtor offered some good advice.
And this TikTok said HOAs can be disbanded if people get together and get it done.
This is truly crazy, and should absolutely be illegal.