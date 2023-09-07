‘Literally the moment I started job searching…’ A Woman Said She Stopped Getting Spam Calls After She Deleted Her Indeed Account
Trying to figure out and understand all the different algorithms that go into how our personal information ends up with different companies will drive us insane because it’s so complicated.
But one woman shared a video on TikTok where she tipped viewers off about something that affects a lot of people out there.
Her name is Jade and she said that a lot of those “Scam Likely” calls we all receive can be traced back to Indeed, the job search website.
Indeed is one of the most popular job sites on the Internet and Jade thinks that the company could be farming out users’ personal information and she came to this conclusion after she noticed a big drop in scam calls she received after she deactivated her Indeed account.
The text overlay on the video reads, “When i deactivated my Indeed account and had them delete all my info from their system and suddenly i go from getting 15 scam calls and texts a day to none.”
Check out her video.
@slimjadey1 just an observation #indeed #linkedin ♬ Ludwig Van Beethoven On Tour – SBH💫
This is a good tip to remember… don’t give anybody your info that you don’t want sold.