September 9, 2023 at 1:19 pm

‘Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time.’ A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokCancelPlanetFitness Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

I’ve heard a lot of horror stories about people trying to cancel gym memberships…but now folks out there might be able to finally do it the easy way thanks to this guy who used to work at Planet Fitness.

One big gripe about Planet Fitness is that you have to actually go in person to cancel a membership, but a guy named Jesse who used to be a general manager at one of the gym’s locations said there are ways to get around this seemingly unnecessary step.

Jesse said one way to fix this if you’ve moved out of town is to get in touch with Planet Fitness and ask them for an email address where you can send verification of your new address.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 3.02.39 PM Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another trick Jesse talked about depends on your Planet Fitness location.

Jesse said if you call to cancel over the phone twice, you’ll be told you can’t.

BUT, if you call a third time, they might send you an email address to contact that allows you to cancel online.

He said, “What my personal district manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. That’s it.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 3.02.49 PM Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

Photo Credit: TikTok

Jesse said if you receive that particular email, you have to cancel your membership.

He added, “And this is the most important part: Do it before the 10th of every month” because that’s when Planet Fitness starts processing bills.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 3.02.58 PM Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@mrgreenhair860

#stitch with @Taco reacts Also don’t take a job at PF it’s a terrible company to work for. #planetfittness #companysecrets #fyp

♬ original sound – Jesse McKenzie

Now let’s see what folks had to say about it.

This person said this is a big scam.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 3.03.11 PM Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual is also pretty upset by this policy.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 3.03.20 PM Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said they didn’t go into Planet Fitness in person to cancel their membership for two years…

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 3.03.34 PM Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone

Photo Credit: TikTok

I can’t believe they make people wait THREE times before they do it.

Ugh.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter