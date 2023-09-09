‘Manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time.’ A Former Planet Fitness Employee Shared How To Cancel Your Membership With The Gym Over The Phone
I’ve heard a lot of horror stories about people trying to cancel gym memberships…but now folks out there might be able to finally do it the easy way thanks to this guy who used to work at Planet Fitness.
One big gripe about Planet Fitness is that you have to actually go in person to cancel a membership, but a guy named Jesse who used to be a general manager at one of the gym’s locations said there are ways to get around this seemingly unnecessary step.
Jesse said one way to fix this if you’ve moved out of town is to get in touch with Planet Fitness and ask them for an email address where you can send verification of your new address.
Another trick Jesse talked about depends on your Planet Fitness location.
Jesse said if you call to cancel over the phone twice, you’ll be told you can’t.
BUT, if you call a third time, they might send you an email address to contact that allows you to cancel online.
He said, “What my personal district manager told us to wait for them to ask a third time. That’s it.”
Jesse said if you receive that particular email, you have to cancel your membership.
He added, “And this is the most important part: Do it before the 10th of every month” because that’s when Planet Fitness starts processing bills.
Take a look at his video.
