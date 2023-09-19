‘Purposely blocked and turned my cameras around.’ A Woman Calls The Cops When Her Landlord Keeps Coming Into Her Apartment Without Asking, But They Take Landlord’s Side
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go again, friends…
It’s another story about landlords and renters going to head-to-head in what seems to be a never-ending clash over rights and privacy.
A woman posted a series of videos on TikTok showing the issues she’s having with her landlord who has entered her apartment without cause and she’s also frustrated with the police not helping her out with her situation.
Her first video shows her talking with police officers in her apartment and she was pretty worked up.
The officers called their supervisor and waited with the woman in her place. They told her that the landlord, who was also there working on something, was just fixing something and the woman got more upset.
The caption to her video reads, “Officers responded to my call and delayed entry while landlord, attorney Brian Ledebuhr was in my apartment again, purposely blocked and turned my cameras around. Brian and his attorney wife Meghan Ledebuhr have been threatening and harassing me.”
Take a look at the video.
The second video shows what obviously got the woman upset in the first place.
The landlord walks into her apartment and places a bag in front of the camera in her living room, moving the camera and obstructing its view.
The text overlay reads “landlord entering and tampering with cameras.”
And here’s another video of her landlord coming in without her permission.
There are more videos showing incidents with her landlord on her TikTok page.
Man, this is truly creepy.