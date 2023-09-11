September 11, 2023 at 5:18 am

‘She’s so happy and trying to find joy in life.’ A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Some people always have to be bummers, don’t they?

Why can’t we just let other people enjoy themselves without making fun of them?

That’s a great question!

A viral video that showed a McDonald’s employee doing her best to brighten everyone’s day got a lot of people talking.

The video showed a woman behind the counter wearing a makeshift headpiece with different McDonald’s menu items.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.16.52 PM Shes so happy and trying to find joy in life. A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

But it seemed like the person who posted the video was making fun of her because they wrote, “Broooo” and added laughing emojis.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.17.11 PM Shes so happy and trying to find joy in life. A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

A comment on the video said that the woman was dressed up for “Spirit Week” for employees.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.17.32 PM Shes so happy and trying to find joy in life. A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video and see what you think.

@marcus_anthony96

Mcdonalds workers be doing the most #fyp #fypシ #mcdonalds

♬ original sound – Marcus_anthony

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said they think this is cute.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.17.43 PM Shes so happy and trying to find joy in life. A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person was impressed by her.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.17.51 PM Shes so happy and trying to find joy in life. A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they hope she only has to deal with nice customers.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 5.17.59 PM Shes so happy and trying to find joy in life. A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

I think she’s awesome.

You go girl!

