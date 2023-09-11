‘She’s so happy and trying to find joy in life.’ A McDonald’s Worker Wore An Unusual Costume On The Job And People Applauded Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people always have to be bummers, don’t they?
Why can’t we just let other people enjoy themselves without making fun of them?
That’s a great question!
A viral video that showed a McDonald’s employee doing her best to brighten everyone’s day got a lot of people talking.
The video showed a woman behind the counter wearing a makeshift headpiece with different McDonald’s menu items.
But it seemed like the person who posted the video was making fun of her because they wrote, “Broooo” and added laughing emojis.
A comment on the video said that the woman was dressed up for “Spirit Week” for employees.
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
I think she’s awesome.
You go girl!