September 25, 2023 at 5:39 pm

‘Sometimes Vets rip you off when you’re vulnerable.’ A Former Veterinarian Tech Said Lab Test Costs On Your Bill Are A Scam

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

If you’re tired of hearing about regular folks getting scammed out of money by different businesses lately, then this article is only going to make you more annoyed.

A man who used to work in a veterinarian’s office posted a video on TikTok and talked about how much you might be getting upcharged for lab tests when you bring your pet to the vet.

The man said he worked in a vet hospital for about 20 years and that he was the person at the office who had to give them their bills for services rendered.

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

He said people would notice that the lab work costs were usually the most expensive part of a visit and he added, “When I say I felt bad, it’s an understatement of the year.”

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

He also told viewers that tests that cost the vet only about $10 to $40 were being charged to customers for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

The caption to his video reads, “Sometimes Vets rip you off when you’re vulnerable.”

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

Here’s what he had to say.

@kastorskorner

#stitch with @Taco reacts sometimes Vets rip you off when your vulnerable. #tacoreacts #veterinarian

♬ original sound – Kastor’s Korner

And this is how people reacted on TikTok.

One person had a very expensive experience at the vet with their dog.

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

Another individual said this is why they won’t be getting another pet.

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

And one TikTokker said they wish the vet would have just been honest with them before their pet passed away.

Source: TikTok/@kastorskorner

It’s such a scumbag thing to do to charge people crazy money in their worst moments.

I hope these folks get everything’s that coming to them.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter