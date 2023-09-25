‘Sometimes Vets rip you off when you’re vulnerable.’ A Former Veterinarian Tech Said Lab Test Costs On Your Bill Are A Scam
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re tired of hearing about regular folks getting scammed out of money by different businesses lately, then this article is only going to make you more annoyed.
A man who used to work in a veterinarian’s office posted a video on TikTok and talked about how much you might be getting upcharged for lab tests when you bring your pet to the vet.
The man said he worked in a vet hospital for about 20 years and that he was the person at the office who had to give them their bills for services rendered.
He said people would notice that the lab work costs were usually the most expensive part of a visit and he added, “When I say I felt bad, it’s an understatement of the year.”
He also told viewers that tests that cost the vet only about $10 to $40 were being charged to customers for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
The caption to his video reads, “Sometimes Vets rip you off when you’re vulnerable.”
Here’s what he had to say.
It’s such a scumbag thing to do to charge people crazy money in their worst moments.
I hope these folks get everything’s that coming to them.