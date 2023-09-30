‘The only difference is going to be about $100.’ A Woman Shared A Simple Size Hack To Save A Lot Of Money On Shoes
by Matthew Gilligan
To all the ladies out there, you need to listen up!
A woman shared a TikTok video where she shared a hack that she thinks a lot of y’all need to know about.
The woman said she’s “the exact opposite of a gatekeeper” and told viewers that she buys athletic shoes from the kid’s section to save a bunch of money.
The woman said, “Just a friendly reminder that a youth size six running shoe is also a size 8 ladies. The only difference is going to be about $100 price difference.”
The woman’s video went viral and got a whole lot of people talking on TikTok.
Here’s what she had to say.
@thealmostvanlife
Whatever is the opposite of a gatekeeper that’s me….
Some agreed with her and some definitely didn’t.
Let’s see how people reacted.
One person said they used to do this…but not anymore.
Another individual said you can only do this for casual wear.
And one TikTokker said she still buys children’s sizes.
Go get those deals, fam!