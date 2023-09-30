September 30, 2023 at 6:25 am

‘The only difference is going to be about $100.’ A Woman Shared A Simple Size Hack To Save A Lot Of Money On Shoes

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

To all the ladies out there, you need to listen up!

A woman shared a TikTok video where she shared a hack that she thinks a lot of y’all need to know about.

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

The woman said she’s “the exact opposite of a gatekeeper” and told viewers that she buys athletic shoes from the kid’s section to save a bunch of money.

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

The woman said, “Just a friendly reminder that a youth size six running shoe is also a size 8 ladies. The only difference is going to be about $100 price difference.”

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

The woman’s video went viral and got a whole lot of people talking on TikTok.

Here’s what she had to say.

@thealmostvanlife

Whatever is the opposite of a gatekeeper that’s me….

♬ original sound – em 🪴

Some agreed with her and some definitely didn’t.

Let’s see how people reacted.

One person said they used to do this…but not anymore.

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

Another individual said you can only do this for casual wear.

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

And one TikTokker said she still buys children’s sizes.

Source: TikTok/@thealmostvanlife

Go get those deals, fam!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter