‘The room is definitely on its last leg.’ Woman Realizes The Photos From The Themed Motel Website Were 30 Years Old
by Matthew Gilligan
Ain’t it always a bummer when you book a hotel or an Airbnb and the place doesn’t look like the pictures online?
Doh!
And, unfortunately, it happens all the time.
Just ask the woman who posted a video to TikTok that showed a vintage hotel she booked with themed rooms wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.
In fact, she said that the photos of the place were 30 years old.
The video shows that the place was incredibly outdated and that the room was not in good shape at all.
And it just seemed to get worse and worse…
Check out her video.
@aprettycoolhoteltourIt happens 🫣 Not all theme hotels are thriving, which is why we try to find the ones that are 🤓♬ original sound – goldenbiscuit.tx
In another video, the poster said, “You know how much we love finding these vintage theme rooms, and the ones with car beds are some of my favorites. But sad to say, despite the design here being so freaking cool, the room is definitely on its last leg.”
Yikes!
@aprettycoolhoteltour Replying to @Audra 🫣🫣🫣 #themehotel #interiordesign #hotelroom #vintagedesign #kitsch #uglydesign ♬ Jazz Bossa Nova – TOKYO Lonesome Blue
Here’s what people had to say.
One person said a themed hotel near them is also in disrepair…
Another individual said there have to be bed bugs in that place.
And this TikTokker said it’s sad to see the state of this place…
Yeah, ya gotta update those photos.