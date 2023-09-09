September 9, 2023 at 11:07 am

‘They don’t sell it in Europe.’ A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokDietCokeSmuggler They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Smuggling Diet Coke into Europe, huh?

Hmmm, that’s a new one.

But that’s what The Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin claimed she did in a viral TikTok video when she flew to Rome, Italy with a suitcase crammed full of Diet Coke cans and bottles.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.41.11 PM They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows Zarin at the airport and the text overlay says that she has “snuggled” (aka “smuggled”) Diet Coke on her trip out of the U.S.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.41.22 PM They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Photo Credit: TikTok

Zarin said, “They don’t sell it in Europe. They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero, and it sucks.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.41.33 PM They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@allyshaps

Any other diet coke girlies travel with an entire suitcase of diet coke? Luckily it made it safely! #dietcoke #flying #airport

♬ original sound – Ally Shapiro

A follow-up video showed Zarin with a Coca-Cola Light drink that was purchased on a cruise ship and she talked about the differences in flavor.

@allyshaps

Replying to @alefrox coke light is not the same as diet coke!

♬ original sound – Ally Shapiro

And there even was a third video addressing the Diet Coke odyssey that Zarin went on with her family.

Who knew this many people cared so much about Diet Coke?!?!

@allyshaps

Replying to @Abigail only real diet coke lovers know the difference! Yes some places have diet coke but it is very hard to find, and regardless its still not the same taste as the US! #dietcoke

♬ original sound – Ally Shapiro

And here’s what folks had to say.

One person said she’s in for a big surprise.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.44.36 PM They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said she’s just doing this for publicity.

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.45.01 PM They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker asked a good question…is she for real?

Screen Shot 2023 09 06 at 7.47.29 PM They don’t sell it in Europe. A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hey, at least she knows what she likes.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter