‘They don’t sell it in Europe.’ A “Real Housewives of New York” Star Took An Entire Suitcase of Diet Coke Overseas
by Matthew Gilligan
Smuggling Diet Coke into Europe, huh?
Hmmm, that’s a new one.
But that’s what The Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin claimed she did in a viral TikTok video when she flew to Rome, Italy with a suitcase crammed full of Diet Coke cans and bottles.
The video shows Zarin at the airport and the text overlay says that she has “snuggled” (aka “smuggled”) Diet Coke on her trip out of the U.S.
Zarin said, “They don’t sell it in Europe. They only have Coke Light and Coke Zero, and it sucks.”
Check out her video.
@allyshaps
Any other diet coke girlies travel with an entire suitcase of diet coke? Luckily it made it safely! #dietcoke #flying #airport
A follow-up video showed Zarin with a Coca-Cola Light drink that was purchased on a cruise ship and she talked about the differences in flavor.
@allyshaps
Replying to @alefrox coke light is not the same as diet coke!
And there even was a third video addressing the Diet Coke odyssey that Zarin went on with her family.
Who knew this many people cared so much about Diet Coke?!?!
@allyshaps
Replying to @Abigail only real diet coke lovers know the difference! Yes some places have diet coke but it is very hard to find, and regardless its still not the same taste as the US! #dietcoke
And here’s what folks had to say.
Hey, at least she knows what she likes.