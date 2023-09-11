‘They have women and older ppl working in trailers.’ An Amazon Warehouse Worker Was Given Popsicles After Working 10 Hours In The Heat
by Matthew Gilligan
What if your boss said to you, “listen, I know you’re working hard in 110-degree heat, so how about you get a popsicle for your effort?!?!”
You probably wouldn’t be too psyched, right?
A woman named Destiney posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was given a popsicle at the end of a long shift in a hot Amazon warehouse as a reward.
The text overlay reads, “Amazon gives us these popsicles after making us work 10hrs filling up a trailer with 50 pound boxes.”
In an interview via Instagram messenger, Destiney said, “the Icee doesn’t eliminate the fact they have women and older ppl working in trailers and carrying boxes that are over 50 pounds, but the job offers a number of benefits and will even pay for schooling.”
She continued, “I can’t say I h**e Amazon cuz they offer a number of shifts and job opportunities when the time comes. It’s one of those last resort jobs that’s almost always available.”
The caption to her video reads, “The working class know this job ain’t s**t 17.50 aint cutting it with the way they working me.”
Check out the video.
@destineyd1 The working class know this job aint shit 😭 17.50 aint cutting it with the way they slaving me 😂💯 #amazonwarehouse #viral #tiktok #studsoftiktok🌈 #lgbt🌈 #trending ♬ original sound – Shwifty
Now let’s see what people had to say about it.
It’s good to know that Amazon does offer good benefits, but these working conditions sound rough.