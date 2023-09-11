‘They tried to charge me for extra dressing.’ A Chipotle Customer Was Annoyed That She Was Charged For Extras And Says ‘Bye’
by Matthew Gilligan
Come on, Chipotle!
You know times are tough, so why are you punishing the regular folks out there?
Well, at least that’s what some people are thinking after a young woman named Leiah posted a TikTok video and she complained about being charged for extra corn in her bowl.
Say whaaaaaaaat?
In the video, Leiah said, “I said, ‘Can I have some more corn?’…He said, ‘It’s going to be extra.’”
And she was shocked, to say the least.
Leiah was upset with this development and she also said that she was told she’d be charged for extra vinaigrette dressing, as well.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@leiahwithdacamry
bye . foodtiktok chipotle mukbang
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person is paying a WHOLE LOT of money at Chipotle these days.
Another viewer misses the good old days.
And this TikTokker said they had a bad experience at a Chipotle when they tried to charge them for extra dressing.
Chipotle has gotten more expensive. Such a bummer.