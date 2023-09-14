‘They’re going to send you a text message.’ A Former Xfinity Worker Shared How To Cancel Your Service Quickly And Without Any Arguments
Dealing with wireless and cable companies can be a total nightmare…and it seems like we all have our own horror stories in this department.
But we might be in luck, because a woman named Chrissy posted a video and she told viewers how they can cancel their Xfinity services without all the usual headaches.
Chrissy said, “What’s a company secret that we shouldn’t know? So you go call Xfinity to disconnect your services, only to disconnect your services, not to argue with anybody.”
Chrissy offered viewers step-by-step instructions and said that her method only takes about three minutes to complete.
She said, “They’re going to send you a text message. If you don’t get the text message, say, hey, before we get off the line, can you send me the text message with my disconnection number in it? My confirmation number for my disconnect?”
Chrissy suggested in the video’s comments that the disconnection confirmation text is important because of how commission works for Xfinity.
Furthermore, she said that if you cancel with Xfinity and then you decide to go back to them as a customer, you will most likely be offered a good deal.
Chrissy said, “Look on your bill; there’s a bill cycle close date. You want to look at that date, and you want to call the next day. That’s gonna be the beginning of your new billing cycle. So the proration will be balanced.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
I’m glad people like this are out there.