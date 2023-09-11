September 11, 2023 at 5:21 pm

‘This is getting insane.’ A Jack in the Box Customer Showed How Much Prices Have Gone Up In Only Three Months

by Matthew Gilligan

Inflation is everywhere right now and it seems like there’s no escape.

And that web of increased prices extends to fast food joints, as well.

A TikTokker named Austin posted a video where he showed folks how much prices have increased at Jack in the Box in only three months. He got his numbers from comparing coupons that show up in the mail over that time period and the results are pretty startling.

In the video, Austin said, “Is it just me or does anybody else judge inflation by coupon prices? I just got these Jack in the Box coupons in the mail. Two for $12 for an Extreme Sausage Sandwich.”

He continued, “So I pulled out some old coupons from a few months ago, 2 for $7, $5 difference, three months.”

Austin compared other Jack in the Box items and said simply, “This is getting insane.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@austinmutschler Whack in the Box #burgerflation #inflation #fyp #jackinthebox #costofliving #recession #coupons #money #burgergate ♬ original sound – Austin Mutschler

Here’s what folks had to say.

This individual said this is why they cook at home now.

Another person said they don’t go to Mickey D’s anymore.

And one TikTokker remembers a simpler time…

Inflation is rough out there!

