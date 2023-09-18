September 18, 2023 at 11:49 am

‘This just saved me $400.’ A Finance Expert Shared How Students Can Get Flight Discounts On KAYAK

Students of the world, it’s time to perk up your ears and listen!

Because you’re not going to want to miss the advice that a woman named Vivian who is well-versed in finance shared in a viral TikTok video.

Vivian used to work on Wall Street and she talked about how students should use the website KAYAK to get discounts on flights.

She admitted that she messed up by paying full price for flights when she was a student and said, “From my spring break trip to Cancun to my European study abroad adventure, I paid regular price for my flights like everyone else.”

Vivian told viewers to visit the site Kayak.com/c/students where they can find deals that can be up to 40% off flights.

Vivian said, “All you have to do is make sure the traveler information says ‘one student’ instead of ‘one adult’ and type in your flight search like normal.”

And remember, you have to PROVE that you’re a student, so don’t try to pull any fast ones…

Vivian added, “Even though I was so broke in college, traveling was one of my favorite activities so I hope this tip helps you save some money and get to some of those destinations.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

This person said this saved them a pretty penny on a flight.

Another individual said they wish they knew about this a week ago.

And one TikTokker shared another good website to check out for student deals.

Go get those deals, fam!

