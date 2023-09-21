‘This was a bad idea!’ A Woman Decided To Walk Four Hours To Her Job And She Got Lost
by Matthew Gilligan
Hoofing it to work sounds like a great way to get some exercise and clear your head before your day starts.
I’m talking about maybe 30 minutes or so…
But a woman named Ham decided to walk FOUR HOURS to her job and she documented her journey on TikTok.
She started her video and showed viewers that the fastest route to her job would take her 3 hours and 53 minutes. And then she was off!
She updated viewers and said that she was pretty tired less than an hour into her voyage.
A little while later she said that she had made it through the Canyons, meaning that she thought she was pretty close to her job…
Think again!
Ham encountered “Road Closed” signs and she wasn’t able to use the easiest route to get to work. Her map app wasn’t helping and suggested that she walk to places that were also blocked off.
Later in her video, it was obvious to viewers that Ham was lost and frustrated.
She cried and said, “This was a bad idea!”
Sure seems like it…
Check out her video and see what you think.
@tootgirl69
i made it to work W #fypシ #hotgirlwalk
Ham posted another video and talked to viewers about why she had to walk to work on that day.
Check out what she had to say.
@tootgirl69
#stitch with @ham i thought the vid was funny so i posted it nothing too deep <3 love yall #hotgirlwalk
Now check out how folks reacted.
This person said she can fix this on her phone.
Another individual said she needs to take the Metro because of where she lives.
And one TikTokker made an excellent point.
Glad this girl finally made it… but next time plan ahead maybe?
