TJ Maxx Shopper Goes To The Back Of The Store To Find “Hidden” Items, But People Put Her On Blast
by Laura Lynott
This shopper may have taken things a STEP too far…
She’s clearly got a curious mind but when she says she went to the back of TK Maxx to find the “hidden” items…
She literally means the back, back, back of the store!!!
The woman literally goes right beyond where she’s meant to as a shopper, on her quest for a bargain!
AND THERE IT IS!!!!
She went beyond the store and into that secret place – the storeroom! And there’s a heck of a lot of boxes!
But while the shopper thinks the workers are hiding some of the stock, store workers post in response, this is literally JUST STOCK!
And they also reveal they’re often too busy in their stores to unload on the day!
So…. she might not like her “hidden” Hello Kitty merch, but really it ain’t being hidden ya’ll.
Watch the full video here:
@deeplexx
Here’s what folks thought.
Some were ready to go do this, but people said STOP!
Some can definitely relate that these stores have too much stuff…
Here a service worker explains this is just stock that ain’t been put out yet!
Yeah, don’t do this.