TJ Maxx Shopper Goes To The Back Of The Store To Find “Hidden” Items, But People Put Her On Blast

by Laura Lynott

This shopper may have taken things a STEP too far…

She’s clearly got a curious mind but when she says she went to the back of TK Maxx to find the “hidden” items…

She literally means the back, back, back of the store!!!

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman literally goes right beyond where she’s meant to as a shopper, on her quest for a bargain!

Photo Credit: TikTok

AND THERE IT IS!!!!

She went beyond the store and into that secret place – the storeroom!  And there’s a heck of a lot of boxes!

Photo Credit: TikTok

But while the shopper thinks the workers are hiding some of the stock, store workers post in response, this is literally JUST STOCK!

And they also reveal they’re often too busy in their stores to unload on the day!

So…. she might not like her “hidden” Hello Kitty merch, but really it ain’t being hidden ya’ll.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Watch the full video here:

@deeplexx

#tjmaxxfinds #tjmaxxhaul #tjmaxxhellokittyfinds #tjmaxxhellokittymirror #hellokitty #fypシ゚viral #fypage #shoppinghaul #sanriocore

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Here’s what folks thought.

Some were ready to go do this, but people said STOP!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 1.24.54 AM TJ Maxx Shopper Goes To The Back Of The Store To Find Hidden Items, But People Put Her On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some can definitely relate that these stores have too much stuff…

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 1.24.44 AM TJ Maxx Shopper Goes To The Back Of The Store To Find Hidden Items, But People Put Her On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here a service worker explains this is just stock that ain’t been put out yet!

Screenshot 2023 09 01 at 1.24.25 AM 1 TJ Maxx Shopper Goes To The Back Of The Store To Find Hidden Items, But People Put Her On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, don’t do this.

