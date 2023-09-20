‘We’re getting scammed!’ A Woman Found Dog Treats That Cost Her $5 For Only $1 At Dollar Tree
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always important to shop around, you know?
That goes for cars, groceries, furniture…and dog treats!
A woman named Liz posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was pretty annoyed when she found out that the same dog treats she bought at a Big Lots store were for sale at Dollar Tree for much less.
Her caption reads, “ALWAYS CHECK THE DOLLAR TREE FIRST!!! Thats my new motto.”
The text overlay to Liz’s video reads, “We’re getting scammed y’all!” Liz writes in the text overlay for the video.
Liz told viewers that she bought the treats at Big Lots for $5.49 and later noticed they were cheaper when she saw the same treats at Dollar Tree.
In fact, the price at Dollar Tree was only $1.25.
Liz said that the bag she bought from Big Lots had more one treat than the Dollar Tree bag but then she did some math and figured out that she could have bought four bags at Dollar Tree for the price of one bag at Big Lots.
Doh!
Liz said in her video, “What is going on in this world? Like it’s hard for you to not see stuff like this and think like all this is a setup. Like you guys are literally, actively trying to keep people impoverished. So I will be returning this … I **** with Big Lots. I got an awesome couch from there for really cheap but this is actually absurd.”
She was pretty worked up!
Here’s her video.
And here’s how people responded.
Yeah, Dollar Tree isn’t definitely a hack. For real.