‘Now show the cleanup.’ Woman Shows How A Food Robot Can Make An Entire Family Dinner

by Laura Lynott

A kitchen robot you say?

Who knew? Turns out arianna.raymond7 did!

She’s cooking in the kitchen with a new fangled contraption that does it all for you!

Very 2023!

So what’s on the menu?

Bacon cheeseburger pasta, apparently.

The woman pops meat, spices, pasta, water and oil into compartments and then the robot starts cooking!

Pretty soon it’s game, set and serve!

And according to human cook, this tastes delish!

Watch the full tasty robotic clip here:

@arianna.raymond7

Dinner is served 🥳

♬ original sound – Arianna Raymond

Here’s what foodie fans thought:

Surely the robot cleaner is a thing?

But is the robot cook worth it?

Surely if it saves us cooking, right?

Some were concerned the robot did underdid the meat.

Coming soon to a kitchen near you!

