‘You’re allowed to know this and you should be allowed to have input.’ A Lawyer Shared An Important Question Everybody Should Ask Before They Have Surgery
A lawyer named Tom Bosworth who specializes in representing people in medical malpractice cases posted a TikTok video where he told viewers one important question they should ask before they have surgery.
Bosworth said, “I promise you, you’re going to want to ask this question any time you’re going in for surgery…What role will the resident play in my surgery?”
Bosworth explained, “A resident is a doctor in training. Now, they are technically a physician. They’ve passed the exam to practice as a physician but they are, by definition, in training still. They’re not allowed to practice without supervision, and residents are involved in just about any type of surgery. They can have anywhere from zero days of experience, one day of experience to two years of experience — you don’t know.”
Bosworth added, “Regardless, you’re going to want to know what role the resident plays in your surgery. Are they going to be holding open the incision or cutting you open, or are they going to play a more active role in your surgery? You’re allowed to know this and you should be allowed to have input into what role they have.”
