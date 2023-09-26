‘You’re interfering with an ongoing investigation.’ A Subway Employee Didn’t Give A Cop The Bathroom Code Because Her Manager Told Her No Exceptions To The Rule
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, I don’t make the rules, I just follow them!
Have you ever had to say that to someone before?
If so, this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page will probably look familiar.
Read on to get all the details in the story below.
I denied a cop the bathroom code at Subway.
“So I was working at Subway a few years ago and a man came in with his wife and two children.
I had all four sandwiches started when the man asked me for the code to the bathroom. The policy was you had to make a purchase to get the bathroom code, but by the way he was doing the potty dance, it was pretty apparent this guy needed to go. Obviously, either he or his wife will pay for the four sandwiches I’ve already started.
The next day, my boss sits me down and lectures me about how the code is on the receipt for a reason. She watched the tape and see me give the man the code and tells me, “I don’t care who it’s for. Whether it’s your friend, family, whatever, you name it, you do NOT give it the code under any circumstances.”
Later on that night, I was working by myself when some guy in a trench coat and greasy long hair came in the side door and said, “Hey man, somebody got seriously ***** up outside.” A long line of customers waited for me while I subtly grabbed the bread knife (sharp af) and went around to check. It wasn’t the best part of town, so you never know with people.
Anyways, as trenchcoat man stated, someone was seriously ***** up outside. His face was all bloody and he was just a mess. I called 911 and went back to making sandwiches.
Sometime later, a few cop cars and an ambulance showed up. They were doing their business outside and then one of the officers comes in and asks for the bathroom code. Like six hours earlier, my boss told me not to give it “under any circumstances” without a purchase.
I laughed a little and told him what I told all the other customers, “I’m sorry, you have to make a purchase first. You can get a cookie which is $0.?? and then it’ll be on the receipt.”
He didn’t realize the laugh was really at myself and how awkward of a situation he unknowingly put me in, nor did I have a chance to explain it before the laugh and the rejection of the bathroom code caused the cop to become straight up furious.
He gives me three warnings to give him the code. Each time I tell him I’m not going to give it to him and the customers are on my side telling him I’m just doing my job.
After his third warning, he shook his head and muttered “I can’t believe you’re interfering with an ongoing investigation,” and he uses the walkie on his shoulder to get some information.
About five minutes later, one of the cops handed me a phone. I answered and my manager said, “Are you *****ing serious???”
Long story short, the cop got the bathroom code and a free bag of chips.”
Yikes… some crazy stuff happens in those bathrooms.
I had no idea!
