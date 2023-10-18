‘Are you okay? I don’t know!’ A Woman Shared A Scary Video of A Car Running Into Her Business
This was indeed a scary situation!
A salon owner named Ashley shared two videos that showed what happened when she and her client got an unexpected surprise at her business in Chandler, Arizona.
Ashley’s video shows her cutting her client’s hair with a clipper and all of a sudden they are surprised by a loud noise and products and shelves falling off the wall.
Ashley reacted to the crash and said, “Oh my god! Oh my god!”
The man getting his hair client said he was fine and she agreed that she was, too.
The man told Ashley to “breathe” because she was obviously shaken by what happened…
And it turned out a car smashed into the building!
Check out the video.
@ashleyaurum
Its not every day someone runs a car through your buisness 💁🏻♀️ Thankfully everyone including the driver is okay.
Ashley posted a follow-up video to show viewers the aftermath.
@ashleyaurum
I still cant even believe this happened
Ashley shared another video and responded to a viewer’s question about what happened to cause the crash.
Check out what she had to say.
@ashleyaurum
Replying to @joe story time!!
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
This viewer wants to know what happened to this guy’s head when the car hit the building.
Another individual thought her client was a big help.
And this TikTokker agreed and said that they’re glad everyone is okay.
Keep your eyes on the road, folks!
You never know what’s gonna happen when people are behind the wheel…