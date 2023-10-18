October 18, 2023 at 3:31 pm

‘Are you okay? I don’t know!’ A Woman Shared A Scary Video of A Car Running Into Her Business

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

This was indeed a scary situation!

A salon owner named Ashley shared two videos that showed what happened when she and her client got an unexpected surprise at her business in Chandler, Arizona.

Ashley’s video shows her cutting her client’s hair with a clipper and all of a sudden they are surprised by a loud noise and products and shelves falling off the wall.

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

Ashley reacted to the crash and said, “Oh my god! Oh my god!”

The man getting his hair client said he was fine and she agreed that she was, too.

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

The man told Ashley to “breathe” because she was obviously shaken by what happened…

And it turned out a car smashed into the building!

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

Check out the video.

@ashleyaurum

Its not every day someone runs a car through your buisness 💁🏻‍♀️ Thankfully everyone including the driver is okay.

♬ original sound – Ashleyaurum

Ashley posted a follow-up video to show viewers the aftermath.

@ashleyaurum

I still cant even believe this happened

♬ original sound – Ashleyaurum

Ashley shared another video and responded to a viewer’s question about what happened to cause the crash.

Check out what she had to say.

@ashleyaurum

Replying to @joe story time!!

♬ original sound – Ashleyaurum

Here’s what folks had to say about this.

This viewer wants to know what happened to this guy’s head when the car hit the building.

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

Another individual thought her client was a big help.

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

And this TikTokker agreed and said that they’re glad everyone is okay.

Source: TikTok/@ashleyaurum

Keep your eyes on the road, folks!

You never know what’s gonna happen when people are behind the wheel…

