‘Are you sure they didn’t run an Escape Room?’ A Landlord Shared The Insane Renovations That Tenants Made In Their House
by Matthew Gilligan
I can understand tenants in a house or an apartment painting the walls or making minor changes, but this is pretty out of control.
And a landlord named Jeff was in for quite a shock after he discovered what a tenant did to one of the houses he rents out.
Jeff showed viewers what the home looked like before and after the tenants moved in and moved out, and let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.
First off, the tenants painted one room green and hung what appear to be a bunch of sheets of paper on the ceiling and the walls.
There were also some fake clouds hanging from the ceiling and fake brick wallpaper was put up in different hallways in the house.
The design was sloppy, haphazard, and downright offensive in some parts of the house.
And that fake brick wallpaper seemed to be everywhere…
Things got even weirder as Jeff toured the house and one door was made to look like the entrance to a dungeon.
A sign reading “New York Insane Asylum” was hung above the creepy door.
This place is a disaster!
Take a look at the video.
I don’t even want to know what was going on in there.
Creepy!