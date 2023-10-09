‘Brb throwing up.’ Customers Got An “Extra” Drink At Sonic But It Was Full Of Drink Nozzles
by Matthew Gilligan
Ahhh, I remember the days of working in a restaurant with a soda machine and letting the nozzles from the fountain soak all night…
It brings back a lot of good memories!
But this story?
I don’t think anyone will have good memories about it.
A woman named Alyssa posted a video on TikTok that showed what she received after she was offered a free drink by a Sonic employee.
It turns out that the surprise drink was a cup of carbonated water with two tea spouts in it.
Hmmm….
The text overlay of the video reads, “Ayo???? Sonic man asked if we wanted an extra drink.”
Here’s the video.
And here’s what people had to say.
One person said this manager is about to be MAD when they find out what happened.
Another TikTokker shared their gross experience of (not) doing this.
And one individual said this happened to them before at a McDonald’s.
How weird!
This is so weird. Who would do that?!