‘Do you guys still have the ham bone?’ A Veterinarian Talked About The Insane Requests He Gets From Patients About Their Pets
by Matthew Gilligan
I could never be a veterinarian for two big reasons: 1). I’m not smart enough, and 2). I wouldn’t be able to deal with seeing animals in pain all the time.
But, after watching this video, there might be a third reason…the weird pet owners!
A veterinarian named Dr. Frank Bozelka shared a TikTok video where he told viewers about some of the weird requests he’s gotten from the folks who bring their furry friends into his office.
Dr. Frank clearly needed a drink to make this video and he busted out a bottle of bourbon for the occasion.
The good doctor’s video showed him playing both himself and the pet owners in the three stories he told.
Bozelka’s first skit revolves around a pet owner who asks if they can feel the mass inside their dog that has been making going to the bathroom difficult.
The doctor had to decline and tell them, “Given that I’m supposed to be an advocate for the humane treatment and the well-being of animals, yeah, I’m gonna have to say no to that one.”
Yikes.
The second skit showed Bozelka interacting with a customer who asked if they could have the ham bone removed from their dog’s intestine because they wanted to use it to make split pea soup…seriously…
And I’ll just let you see what Dr. Frank had to say about the third pet owner because it’s pretty outrageous.
Take a look at what he had to say.
Remember: the difference between ordinary and extraordinary, is that little extra! … Bro really wanted to do a tandem exam. SMH 🤦🏻♂️ #fyp #comedy #satire #vetsoftiktok #doglover #catlover #petlover
And here’s what folks said on TikTok.
One person said they’d also ask for the ham bone, but…
Another individual said there’s no doubt these stories are real.
And this TikTokker said they regret watching this video…
Yeah… wow.
People are so weird with their pets.
And weird in general.
Just weird all around.