‘For each employee that they hire on SNAP they can receive up to a $9,600 corporate tax credit.’ Woman Called Out Walmart For Getting Huge Tax Breaks For Hiring Low-Wage Workers

by Matthew Gilligan
A woman in Florida posted a video to TikTok to sound off against what she thinks is a pretty shady business practice by Walmart.
The woman said that she thinks Walmart takes advantage of people who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by hiring them at their stores but not paying them enough to get off of government assistance.
She started her video with a stitch of another video by a woman named Danielle Kirk who said that Walmart has more SNAP recipients on its payroll than any other company.
The woman who posted the video said, “Not only is Walmart the largest employer of SNAP recipients they also receive a work opportunity tax credit for each employee who they hire who’s on SNAP. But the rub is they don’t have to pay those employees enough to come off of SNAP.”
She then said, “For each employee that they hire on SNAP they can receive up to a $9,600 corporate tax credit, and there is no limit on the number of people they can receive that credit for.”
Walmart employs 1.6 million people in the United States.
If even 1% of these people are on SNAP… that’s 16,000 people.
If they get a $9,600 tax credit on each one of those people… that works out to a $153 million tax credit.
Does that seem fair?
Of course not.