‘Google him to see a piece of human garbage.’ Workers At A Gas Station Exposed Their Boss’s Affair On A Digital Sign Outside The Business

by Matthew Gilligan

I have a feeling that whoever did this doesn’t have a job anymore…

A worker or workers at a gas station decided to put their boss on blast on the store’s business sign that scrolls by like a ticker on the front of the building.

The video shows that the screen says, “The boss likes to sleep with his employees behind his wife’s back.”

Uh oh!

The text on the screen then reads,”Italy Paolo Pizza Napeoltana”, followed by “Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.” Tuesday through Saturday.”

Then, “Try one of their handmade cannolis! They are amazing!”

And then it’s back to the good stuff!

“Google him to see a piece of human garbage.”

The screen then said, “The wage thief that owns this place and pockets his employees overtime.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “Someone is going to jail.”

Here’s the video.

@phattie_rattie

#CapCut #venusretrograde is gettin yall BAD ooooooouuuuu 😭😭😭😭 run and hide for cover 🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑🪑

♬ original sound – zZzZz

And here’s how folks reacted.

This person was impressed with this kind of marketing.

Another individual thought this was pretty hilarious.

And this individual could relate to the screaming part of the video.

I don’t know who’s in more trouble… the boss or the person who did this.

Either way, I’m laughing my butt off!

