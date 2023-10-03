October 3, 2023 at 4:15 pm

‘This looks like a movie!’ Real Estate Agent Shows You What A $48M Home Looks Like On The Inside

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

Whoa! This is something else!

Because this is what a $48m Beverly Hills dream home looks like – and we want that lottery win right now!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

As you’d expect money buys big – and this front door is the biggest we’ve ever seen.

Jeezus H. Christ

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

There’s some ultra cool Kaws art!

How much did something like that cost? $10M?!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

We don’t know what we have to do to get this house but we WANT IT!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

These ceilings are… just massive.

Do giants live in here? What gives?!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

We would love to just take a nap in that giant bed, what about you?!

There’s a lot more to see, so check out the full video here:

@enesyilmazerla

What’s your favorite feature in this $48,000,000 home 🤔 || #interiordesign #interiordecor #luxuryrealestate #luxurylifestyle #realestateinvesting #arttok

♬ Calm Down X Love Nwantiti – DJ Drek

Here’s what y’all thought:

Some people thought it was just the Kaws art upping the price!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

While others didn’t even like the art!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

And yeah, we can see this point – we like a small home – because it’s all we can afford!!!

Source: TikTok/@enesyilmazerla

Sounds like not everybody thinks that a house like this would be worth it.

Naw, it’d be worth it. lol

